Nigerian pilgrims arrive Mina as 2025 Hajj rites begin

Nigerian pilgrims, on Wednesday, arrived Mina, the Tent City, joined their counterparts from all over the world on the Day of Tarwiyah (Day of Quenching the Thirst), which signals the commencement of this year’s five-day Hajj exercise.

Over 1.5 million pilgrims, including not less than 54,743 Nigerians, arrived from across the world to perform this year’s Hajj. The figure will be higher than the 1.5 million as accredited Saudi citizens and residents will also join pilgrims from across the world.

The Nigerian contingent is made up of 41,536 pilgrims from the states and the Armed Force, while 13,217 others came through private tour operator jobs companies.

The Nigerians were moved out of Makkah to Mina, a valley located about seven kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in conjunction with the state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commission.

The pilgrims are currently resting in the Tent City before they will move to Arafat, which is the peak of the pilgrimage, tomorrow.

Mina holds significant values in the Hajj exercise as it is the valley where Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) offered his son, Ismail in sacrifice, to fulfil his earlier promise to God. It is where he also stoned the devil.

All the three Jamarat pillars where pilgrims throw symbolic stones at the devil are located in Mina.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have reiterated their early warning to pilgrims to remain in the tents in Mina today and in Arafat tomorrow between the hours of 10am and 4pm in view of the extreme temperature expected at the Masha’ir (holy sites).

Temperature at the sites is expected to range between 42 and 47 degree Celsius, which could even go as far as 50 degree Celsius.

In a bid to safeguard the health of pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Health has intensify its comprehensive field and awareness initiatives with a view to preventing heat stress.

The ministry, according to Saudi newspaper, Saudi Gazette, urged pilgrims to use umbrellas, drink water regularly, even if they are not thirsty and wear light-coloured, lightweight clothing.

“Pilgrims are advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 10am and 4pm, refrain from walking on hot surfaces, and exercise caution when engaging in strenuous activities, such as climbing mountains, on Day of Arafat, which can increase the risk of heat stress,” Saudi Gazette reported.

