Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, died of illness in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Aisha Ahmed, from Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, died during a brief illness, according to Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board.

Al-Makura told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, that the deceased had no record of ailment before departing from Nigeria.

“The deceased had no medical history as at the time of departure to the Holy Land and we are together in Madinah. The pilgrim took ill two days ago.

“She was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on. The family was duly informed of the death.

“We sent the family a video recording of the process of her death confirmation, to the funeral rites and finally, the burial,’’ he said.

