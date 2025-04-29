Nigerian parents don’t advise breadwinners — Rema

Nigerian music sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has shared his perspective on parental discipline, claiming that Nigerian parents tend to overlook the choices of children who contribute financially to the family.

The singer made the comment during a conversation with content creator Enzo, who revealed that his mother disapproved of him getting braids and would likely oppose him getting a tattoo.

“My mum won’t let me get a tattoo. The time I did braids, she didn’t talk to me for days. It was bad,” Enzo said.

In response, Rema advised him to focus on working harder, suggesting that financial independence shifts parental attitudes.

“Don’t worry, you just need to hustle a little bit more. Wait till you cash out big,” Rema replied. “Nigerian parents don’t advise breadwinners.”

