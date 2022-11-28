Nigerian-owned restaurant in Dubai receives accolades from Floyd Mayweather

Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has described a Nigerian-owned restaurant, Enish Restaurant, as one of the best spots in Dubai.

Enish Restaurant has 11 outlets around the globe including the UK making it one of the largest Nigerian restaurants in the world.

The new Enish Palm Restaurant in Dubai has a scenic view of the Atlantis and the world’s largest musical fountain.

Co Founder of Enish Restaurant, Olushola Medupin said he was excited about hosting the American boxing star.

Medupin said, “We are proud to call ourselves the best authentic Nigerian restaurant and lounge in Dubai, and we are glad to have Floyd around.”

He described Floyd’s compliment as a recognition of Nigerians’ capacity to provide world class hospitality services.

