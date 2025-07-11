Nigerian Navy renovates 79-year-old Delta school

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has renewed his appeal to Nigerians to support the Nigerian Navy’s Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) mandate and align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

This call was made during the inauguration of the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project (CNS-QIP) in Agbor, Delta State.

The project involved the renovation of Igue Primary School, Ime-Obi—originally established in 1945—along with the construction of a perimeter fence, borehole, and a security gatehouse.

Representing the CNS at the event, the Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Oluwole Otitoloju Fadeyi, stressed that civil-military cooperation remains a central focus of the Nigerian Navy’s strategy.

He described it as “a key principle consistently emphasised by the CNS in strengthening military-community relations”.

Fadeyi explained that the CNS-QIP was designed to deliver high-impact projects across Nigeria in line with the Navy’s broader commitment to community goodwill.

“This particular project,” he explained, “was facilitated by Rear Admiral EO Nmoyem as a way of giving back to his roots and improving the lives of the people in his community.”

Vice Admiral Ogalla further stated, “CIMIC includes activities and interactions between the military and civil society aimed at accomplishing military missions and strategic objectives.

“These projects not only honour distinguished senior officers of the Nigerian Navy but also highlight our broader commitment to national development beyond securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.”

He continued, “Today’s commissioning of the CNS Special Intervention Quick Impact Project, undertaken by an illustrious son of Agbor, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogboi Nmoyem, marks yet another milestone in the Nigerian Navy’s civil-military cooperation efforts.”

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Nmoyem expressed deep appreciation to the CNS for the opportunity to deliver such a meaningful project in his hometown.

He described it as “a testament to the CNS’s visionary leadership and dedication to community development, with the Igue community standing as a proud beneficiary.”

He expressed hope that the renovation would significantly improve the learning environment for pupils of the school.

Present at the well-attended ceremony were notable dignitaries including His Royal Majesty, Dr Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom; Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area, Hon Jerry Ehiwariyo; the Head Teacher of Igue Primary School, and other community stakeholders.

All attendees expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian Navy for extending its developmental outreach to the Agbor community.

