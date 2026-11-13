Nigerian Navy releases 2026 Batch 39 recruitment shortlist

…how to check

The Nigerian Navy has published the list of successful applicants for its 2026 Batch 39 recruitment exercise, with the examination scheduled to hold on November 21.

Applicants who took part in the recruitment can now check the shortlist and find out their assigned examination centres through the Navy’s recruitment portal.

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunsho, announced the release in a statement on Friday.

According to the Navy, the names of shortlisted candidates have been uploaded to its recruitment portal.

How to check the Nigerian Navy Batch 39 shortlist

Applicants can follow these steps to check their recruitment status:

Visit the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal at https://joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng. Check the shortlist of successful applicants. Confirm whether your name appears on the list. Check your assigned examination centre and other examination details.

The Navy said the recruitment examination would take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at designated centres across the country.

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Shortlisted candidates are expected to arrive at their assigned centres by 7:00 a.m.

Requirements for the examination

Candidates are required to bring the following items to the examination centre:

A printed copy of their application form. A printed copy of their biodata page. One coloured passport photograph. A 2B pencil. An eraser. Two photocards.

The Navy advised applicants to check the recruitment portal to confirm their examination centres before the examination day.