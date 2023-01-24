Nigerian Navy reaffirms commitment to welfare of personnel

“The command will continuously support its bases in achieving success in terms of…

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Calabar, Cross River, has reaffirmed its commitment towards the improvement of the welfare of its personnel.

The reaffirmation was made by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral I. A Dewu alongside the Base Commander, NNS Victory, Calabar, Commondore Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, at the official commissioning of some vital infrastructure including; a refurblished administrative building, and a standard utility facility to boost the welfare of its personnel.

According to Rear Admiral Dewu, “The availability of quality health care facility, worship centre as well as a good working environment for personnel is no doubt a necessity for maximum performance.

“The command will continuously support its bases in achieving success in terms of operations, and in any other way that will better the Nigerian Navy.”

Also speaking, the Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Commondore Okpala, the NNSV Base had encountered some challenges, but remained undeterred and focused on its goals.

“We have always placed a high premium on the welfare of our personnel, as enshrined in my operational goals, especially training and welfare as it is a cardinal feature amongst military bases World wide and a driving force behind professionalism; these in essence will boost the moral of personnel.

“Although the Base encountered some challenges which is usual on our focus on operations, infrastructure development human resource management and administration was aptly pursued with vigour,” he said.

Some of the projects commissioned included a remodelled administrative building, a utility facility housing canteen, medical facility, garden, amongst others.