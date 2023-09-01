Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT apprehended four individuals on August 29, 2023, on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 11,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil into Lagos.

The suspects, reportedly affiliated with Tantita Security Limited, were identified as Asonja Goddey, 28, Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi, 38, Awoowo Aribo, 35, and Oluwadaisi Balogun, 40, and were arrested near Itolu Community in Ibeju Lekki on the waterways.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Tantita Security Limited, Owoyele Omotuyi, was also detained by the Navy after attempting to secure the suspects’ release on bail.

The Nigerian Navy’s swift response was triggered by a distress call from Itolu community members, who reported sounds of gunshots and an alleged hijacking of an outboard engine boat belonging to one Ishola Ojubuyi, 42.

Commander Kolawole Oguntuga of NNS Beechcroft stated that the suspects, dressed in black tees bearing the inscription “Tantita,” were apprehended while trying to recover a dismantled outboard engine from a local resident.

Oguntuga said: “The team recovered the engine and apprehended the four Tantita employees. It was after this arrest that the Patrol Team realised that the four individuals were part of the movement of a large wooden boat with two fibre boats.

“The four arrested individuals beckoned on the two fibre boats to approach them, but when they noticed NN patrol teams, the boats altered courses, fled, and abandoned the large wooden boat laden with 11 x 1000-liter Geepee tanks with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“The Nigerian Navy has initiated an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the possession of firearms used in the community, economic sabotage, how the product came from Ondo to Lagos State, as well as attempting to steal a boat engine from the locals.

“One Mr Owoyele Omotuyi, who was identified as a Tantita staff member, came to secure the release of the four apprehended, claiming they are Tantita employees.

“All suspects, along with the confiscated exhibits, will be handed over to appropriate agencies for further necessary action and prosecution.

“The Nigerian Navy, under the watch of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, remains resolute towards ensuring the maritime environment is conducive for legitimate businesses necessary for the economic prosperity of the nation.”

In response to the arrests, Chief Idowu Asonja, the coordinator of Tantita in Ondo State, issued a statement denying the suspects’ involvement in the alleged crime. Asonja expressed concern over the situation, claiming that the Navy had previously paraded the boat involved and later released it.





However, one of the suspects, speaking to reporters, confessed to being on illegal duty and stated that some operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were accompanying them fled upon spotting the approaching naval operatives.

The Nation

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…