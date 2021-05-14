Nigerian music industry positively yielding to upcoming artistes —Superstar YB

A fast-rising artiste, Abimbola Popoola, also known as Superstar YB, has said that the Nigerian music industry is positively yielding to upcoming artistes.

Popoola made this known in an interaction with journalists in Lagos while touching on his vision and mission in the music industry.

The artiste said that good craft with hard work and dedication would attract attention that will lead to signing into a record label, with the influence of the social media.

He noted that many upcoming artistes have been acknowledged though the Nigerian music industry is widely believed to be a very unpredictable place and not all dreams of making it in the music industry ecosystem work out.

Superstar YB noted that he wants to be a global artiste which is a dream he had been nurturing all through his growing up days.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria is positively yielding to upcoming artistes as record labels are more often on the lookout for artistes with the best craft to sign into their labels.

“So, there is need for an upcoming artiste to work hard, work smart, be dedicated and committed to his art with the influence of the social media. But, all I want in life is to be a global artiste, a dream I have nurtured from my early growing days”.

Meanwhile, Superstar YB announced that he would be releasing a new single in the coming weeks, as well as confirming that he is working on an EP titled ‘I AM Superstar YB’.

