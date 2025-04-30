Nigerian military now national economic drivers — Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the Nigerian Military is being transformed from merely a fighting force into a self-sustaining powerhouse with strong footprints in manufacturing, banking, real estate, construction, and aviation—thereby ensuring lasting operational strength and improved welfare for personnel, both in service and in retirement.

Idris stated this on Wednesday in the Guzape District of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while commissioning the Defence Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries.

He said Nigerians have come to appreciate the military not only as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty but also as a reservoir of highly skilled professionals—including engineers, accountants, lawyers, doctors, economists, and nurses—who contribute meaningfully to national development beyond the battlefield.

The Minister further noted that members of the Armed Forces have become effective communicators, mastering the use of soft power and excelling in public relations-driven, non-kinetic strategies aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

“This event also brings to the fore the extensive footprints of the Nigerian Military as a driving force in manufacturing, banking, real estate, construction, weaponry, aviation, and other economic interests aimed at sustaining its operations and supporting its personnel, both in and out of service.

“Distinguished guests, we must recognize the value of the Nigerian Military not only as protectors of our national sovereignty but also as highly skilled engineers, accountants, lawyers, doctors, economists, nurses, and more—effective communicators who have mastered the art of soft power and are excelling in public relations-driven, non-kinetic approaches to winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians,” he said.

The Minister stated that President Tinubu’s vision is to reposition the Nigerian Military as a strategic asset in nation-building—one that not only safeguards national sovereignty but also plays a vital role in securing the country’s borders against destabilizing forces.

Idris commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for his tireless efforts in repositioning the Nigerian Military during a time of great challenges, and for recognizing the need to harness the economic and human resources of the Military for the betterment of the country, as well as for the benefit of its officers and men.

“While I am always delighted to attend events associated with the Nigerian Military, this particular commissioning of the Defence Holdings Company Limited and its subsidiaries holds even greater significance as a major step in consolidating the assets of the Nigerian Military industry in line with established best practices.

“I therefore commend the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for his unwavering commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Military and for understanding the importance of leveraging its economic and human capital,” he said.

The Minister of Information also used the occasion to urge the media to uphold national interest by demonstrating responsibility and professionalism, particularly by avoiding fake news, misinformation, and disinformation in the course of their duties.

“The best way the media can support our Military is by embracing media and information literacy, which is the surest path to responsible journalism,” he said.