The microbiologist’s study builds on the Kirby-Bauer disc diffusion method, examining how antibiotic inhibition zones expand over time and what those patterns reveal beyond the traditional single final measurement.

A Facebook post about Bridget Ugochi Anyanwueze’s research reveals what happens before an antibiotic inhibition zone reaches its final size. Her sole-authored paper, “An Improved in vitro Method for Quantifying the Kinetics of Bacterial Inhibition-Zone Development,” was published on June 27, 2026, in the IPS Journal of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology, https://doi.org/10.54117/ijamb.v6i2.170. The paper lists her affiliation with the Department of Biology at Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, United States.

The study improved the Kirby-Bauer disc diffusion method, which evaluates bacterial susceptibility to antibiotics by measuring the clear areas where visible bacterial growth is inhibited around antibiotic discs. Traditional testing records these zones at a specified endpoint. Bridget’s research examined the progression pattern leading to that final reading. She explains in a statement provided for this article. “I addressed the limited information about zone development patterns between readings by measuring inhibition-zone diameters at 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, and 25 hours.”

Using Staphylococcus epidermidis, she compared inhibition-zone development following exposure to ampicillin (10 μg), e1ythromycin (15 μg), and neomycin (30 μ.g). She repeatedly measured the same five replicate plates for each antibiotic, allowing her to follow changes within individual plates. Control plates without antibiotics showed no inhibition zones. Her analysis considered absolute expansion, percentage expansion, average expansion rates, and changes in expansion rate between observations. These measures addressed two related questions: how much did the inhibition zones expand, and how quickly did that expansion occur?

As reported in the research article summary results, ampicillin produced the greatest absolute expansion. Its mean inhibition-zone diameter increased from 8.13 to 18.36 millimetres, a gain of 10.23 millimetres. Neomycin increased from 7.50 to 17.20 millimetres, while erythromycin increased from 6.60 to 15.70 millimetres and Ampicillin increased from 18.30 to 18.36.

Erythromycin, however, showed the greatest proportional expansion, at 137.9%, despite producing the smallest zones. The distinction illustrates how absolute and relative measurements reveal different aspects of inhibition-zone development. The pace of expansion also changed. All three antibiotics showed faster expansion during earlier observations, followed by slower expansion later. Although the zones continued to enlarge, they did so at a declining rate.

Bridget used a linear mixed-effects model to account for repeated measurements from the same plates. The analysis identified significant effects of antibiotic type, incubation time, and their interaction, indicating that inhibition-zone development followed different patterns among the antibiotics tested.

The research connects with her broader interest in identifying and evaluating plant-derived compounds as potential antibiotic leads. Her studies involving Moringa oleifera and Azadirachta indica, commonly known as neem, examine sources of antimicrobial activity. Her inhibition-zone kinetics study addresses a complementary question: how can researchers obtain more information when measuring that activity? “With further validation, this approach could complement established antimicrobial screening assays by providing additional measures for characterizing candidate compounds, including plant-derived substances investigated as potential antibiotic leads,” she states. That contribution relates to the early stages of antimicrobial drug discovery, when researchers characterize candidate compounds before considering more advanced investigation. This improved inhibition-zone development could help distinguish patterns that are less apparent from final diameters alone and guide questions for subsequent testing.

Medical microbiology provides the study’s most direct context through its comparison of antibiotic inhibition patterns. Food microbiology offers another possible direction, including investigating whether similar measurements help characterize antimicrobial compounds tested against bacteria associated with food contamination and spoilage. These applications require further validation.

By measuring inhibition-zone diameters at 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, and 25 hours, my method tracks when inhibition becomes measurable and how its extent and expansion rate change over time. With further validation, researchers could apply this approach to compare plant-derived antibiotic candidates with established antibiotics, using appropriate controls to distinguish compound activity from solvent effects. Combined with minimum inhibitory concentration testing, these measurements could provide a fuller characterization of compounds that inhibit bacterial growth, supporting my broader interest in discovering antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogenic bacteria.