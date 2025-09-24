Nigerian Medical Association threatens strike in Oyo

The Oyo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has vowed to go on strike if the Oyo State government does not address the association’s requests by October 2, 2025, at the latest.

Speaking through its chairman, Dr Happy Adedapo, addressing journalists at a press conference held at NMA House, Total Garden, Ibadan, said industrial harmony can no longer be guaranteed by its members working within the length and breadth of Oyo State if the government, as a matter of urgency, fails to address the demands.

Dr Adedapo said a seven-day warning strike would be embarked upon at the expiration of the ultimatum, while an indefinite strike would be declared if there was no positive response from the government after the warning strike.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and civil society organisations to prevail on Governor Seyi Makinde to avert a statewide shutdown of the health facilities.

Dr Adedapo said, “Let it also be known that our Association has exhausted all avenues of dialogue and consultation in the interest of peace and stability within the health sector of Oyo State, but it is rather unfortunate that the Oyo State Government has deliberately chosen to rebuff all our patriotic gestures with indifference to the plight of our members in her employment.

“It is on this note that we have extended a 15-day ultimatum to the state government, effective from 18th September 2025, following which industrial harmony can no longer be guaranteed by our members working within the length and breadth of Oyo State if the government, as a matter of urgency, fails to address our minimum demands.

“We want to place it on record that members of the Association of Resident Doctors, Ladoke Akintola University, have been on strike since 29th July 2025, and as we speak, almost two months later, we have not seen any tangible commitment from the state government or her friends towards the resolution of this highly regrettable and avoidable impasse which has left the once vibrant institution on the brink of collapse.

“Our demands include but are not limited to the welfare & remuneration: immediate implementation of the latest CONMESS table for all doctors, Prompt payment of MRTF to resident doctors, Immediate disbursement of accoutrement allowance, Fair and competitive wages for clinical lecturers and implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage without delay, as done for all other workers in Oyo State.

“Infrastructure & Funding: Urgent scaling-up of hospital infrastructure and replacement of obsolete equipment, substantial and sustainable improvement in hospital funding.

“Governance & Workforce: Immediate employment of resident doctors to address the manpower crisis and urgent inauguration of a Governing Board for LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

