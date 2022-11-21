Nigerian laws provide legal protection for foreign investors ― Malami

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
Abubakar Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that Nigeria laws provide one of the best legal protection for foreign investors in the world.
Malami disclosed this in Abuja on Monday  when the leadership of the Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) together with the visiting delegation from Egypt National Service Project Authority (NSPA), Cairo led by the Egyptian ambassador Moustafa Awad paid him a courtesy visit.
A statement by Malami’s special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu quoted Malami  as saying that, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gives protection to all investors, citizens and foreigners alike against any form of exploitations.
He noted that foreigners are allowed to register and incorporate companies under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
The Minister appreciated members of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) and Egyptian National Service Projects Authority’s delegation to Nigeria, on the investment drive to boost food security and enhancing economic fortunes of the two nations.
Malami stated that under the Nigerian Investment Promotion Act, investors are allowed to invest and participate in the operation of any legal enterprise approved by the law, he expressed optimism on the project and notified the Egyptian delegation that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been unparalleled in its commitment towards making Nigeria a haven for investment through infrastructural development, foreign direct investment and ease of doing business initiatives.
Malami reiterated the Buhari-led administration’s commitment to protection and promotion of the inalienable fundamental human rights to life, liberty including right to own property among others.
The Minister assured the delegation that they have absolutely nothing to fear in their choice of investing in the Nigerian Rice Sector, informing them that the Nigerian Laws, her Justice Administration institutions and systems guaranteed protection of such investments.
He emphasized the fact that the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) was expected to progressively eliminate tariffs on intra-Africa trade, making it easier for African businesses to trade within the continent and benefit from the growing African market.
In their separate remarks, the Head of National Service Project Authority (NSPA), Cairo, General Walid Yehia Soliman Morsy and  the Egyptian ambassador Moustafa Awad noted that Egypt has a long-standing relationship with Nigeria hoping that such mutually beneficial bilateral engagements will continue to make the ties stronger through consolidation economic and trade between the two nations.

