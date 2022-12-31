VIDEO: ‘I don’t want to die unmarried’, Nigerian lady gives single guys ‘green signal’

“I honestly do not want to die without experiencing what marriage life feels like”

Perturbed by her current marital status, a Nigerian single lady, identified as Chris Amrah took to her social media page to lament that she is going into 2023 still unmarried.

Amrah said she wants to settle down fast to experience the goodies in marriage.

According to her, she would love to experience being submissive to her hubby, adding that ladies should forget about feminism.

She, however, thanked God for giving her good health and life, but she lamented that the fact she is still not in her husband’s house is something that worries her.

“I honestly do not want to die without experiencing what marriage life feels like… Not married, Is this something I should be scared of,” she wrote.

