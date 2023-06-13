A Nigerian lady painter named Oyinlola is on the verge of breaking another Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon.

‘I’m thrilled to announce that Guinness World Records has given me the green light for the longest painting marathon! ”

The record is currently held by Ronald Palmaerts, who painted for 60 hours straight in 2013.

Oyinlola tweeted that the marathon will hold between October 28-30th, 2023 as she called for support.

”Join me in breaking boundaries, unleashing imagination, and setting a new record! On October 28-30th 2023”

She referred to it as a remarkable and creative journey.





”I’ll embark on an incredible journey of creativity and endurance”.

Oyinlola extends an invitation to fellow Nigerians, urging them to participate and contribute to upholding the nation’s honor. Additionally, she mentioned her intention to seek sponsorship for the upcoming event.

”But I can’t do it alone. I’m seeking sponsors to help make this historic event possible. By supporting me, you’ll not only be part of a record-breaking achievement but also contribute to the promotion of art and creativity worldwide.”

She also shared details of the acceptance email.

