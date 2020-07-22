Nigerian Journalism Institute’s house named after Funtua

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) has named the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) House, Victoria Island, Lagos after the late Mallam Isa Funtua.

NPO comprises the Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to President, NPO, Nduka Obaigbena, in a statement, on Wednesday, Funtua was honoured in recognition of his untiring contributions to the development of journalism and freedom of the press in Nigeria and around the world.

The NPO listed the innumerable contributions of Funtua to the development of journalism in Nigeria to include his presidency of the NPAN at a time of national crises, his services to the International Press Institute, contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the governing council of the NIJ among others.

“For his untiring contributions to the development of Journalism and Freedom of the Press in Nigeria and around the world, it is the privilege of the Nigerian Press Organisation to name the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism House, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE to honour the life and times of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, OFR, Mni, who died on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a life of dedicated service to Nigeria that spanned politics, business and media,” the statement read.

