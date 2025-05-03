NIGERIAN JOLLOF RICE: A delightful meal for any occasion

Nigerian jollof rice is a beloved dish across West Africa, and when infused with a smoky flavor, it becomes an irresistible treat. Jollof rice is perfect for gatherings, parties, or simply a flavorful meal at home. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making delicious Nigerian jollof rice.

To make delicious Nigerian jollof rice, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Main Ingredients:

Long-grain parboiled rice

Tomato paste

Pepper mix (Smoothly blended tomatoes, scotch bonnet peppers and red ball peppers)

Onions

Bay leaves

Vegetable oil

Curry powder, dried thyme, ginger and garlic powder

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Chicken or Beef stock

Method:

Heat some groundnut oil in a pot, add your onions and bay leaves, and fry for about 2 minutes for fragrance.

Add your tomato paste and fry properly for about 5 minutes to give you that sweet and not sour taste. Make sure to keep stirring while frying to prevent it from burning. Add your blended pepper mix and let it fry.

To season, add some curry, thyme, white pepper, seasoning cubes, salt, and allow to fry. At this time, the pleasant aroma would have filled the whole atmosphere.

Wash your rice thoroughly and add it to your tomato sauce, stir, and allow it to fry for about 4 minutes. Add your chicken or beef stock and a little water. Your water should be slightly above the rice because Jollof rice needs heat and not too much water. Cover and allow it to cook for about 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, open and stir, then cover again with foil paper to trap in enough heat for it to completely cook. Give it about 25 more minutes. After 25-30 minutes, add sliced onions, tomato, and butter( all optional) and stir together. Then your Nigerian jollof is ready to be dished to families and friends. It can also be enjoyed with garnished fresh herbs or vegetables if desired. This dish pairs well with fried plantains, or a side of coleslaw.

READ ALSO: Nigerian-born Canadian chef Beauty Obasuyi brings Naija Jollof to forefront