Nigerian insurers grow gross written premium by 56 per cent to N1.562trn

The Nigerian Insurance Industry recorded a gross written premium of N1.562 trillion in 2024, showing a 56 percent increase over the N1.003 trillion reported in 2023.

This was disclosed by Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Lagos.

Detailing the industry’s 2024 performance, Mr. Ahmed pointed out that non-life business accounted for N1.1 trillion, while life business peaked at N470 billion.

Total industry’s assets grew to N3.9 trillion, indicating 46.1 percent rise from N2.67 trillion recorded in 2023, while market capitalisation also rose substantially by 41 percent to N1.2 trillion from N850 billion reported in 2022.

Insurers paid net claims of N622 billion, with the non-life segment accounting for N437 billion, while N185 billion was paid in the life segment.

Further analysis shows that within the non-life sector, fire, oil and gas insurance lines were key drivers of revenue growth, with all non-life products demonstrating strong quarter-on-quarter increases.

Also, the life insurance segment grew substantially, with group life insurance emerging as the largest premium generator.

Mr. Ahmed attributed the insurance industry’s performance in 2024 to a combination of factors including regulatory changes, economic conditions, and evolving market dynamics.

He said: “The Nigerian insurance industry in 2024 experienced notable developments, shaped by regulatory changes, economic conditions, and evolving market dynamics

“Despite this growth, insurance penetration remains low, with eﬀorts to improve penetration tied to addressing the enforcement of compulsory insurance policies, improvement in claims payment process and the consolidation of the insurance enabling laws.

“The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) continued to enforce governance, risk, and compliance measures, ensuring adherence to industry standards. Key regulatory highlights included stricter solvency and reserve requirements for insurers, enhanced consumer protection policies to boost trust in the sector, and encouragement of digital transformation to improve accessibility and eﬀiciency”.

The NIA’s Chairman reiterated the Association’s commitment to support, collaborate and work closely with NAICOM and other key stakeholders in the financial services sector, noting that the industry focuses on developing innovative products that meet the needs of financially excluded.

He stated: “The Association remains committed to supporting, collaborating, and working closely with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and other key stakeholders in the financial services sector.

“Our focus is on advancing the insurance industry by developing innovative products tailored to the needs of the financially excluded individuals and enforcing compulsory insurance policies to drive industry growth and development”.