Nigerian innovator launches savings App

Nigerian-born tech innovator Oluwaseyi Olajuwon Ola, a U.S.-based digital solutions architect, is set to launch TECCMEH, a life-saving mobile application designed to revolutionize mental health access for African immigrant and refugee communities in the United States.

The app, which will soon be available on Android and iOS, has already drawn significant recognition. Most notably, it received the Trailblazer Award for Cultural Mental Health Innovation at the 10th African Mental Health Summit (AMHS 2024), held on July 11, 2024, at the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

“That moment wasn’t just a celebration—it was the beginning of a bold new chapter,” said Ola, founder and CEO of BossmanSwift LLC, the tech firm behind TECCMEH. “With our growing demand from immigrant-rich regions and the successful rollout in Minnesota, we’re preparing for national expansion. Our core belief is simple but radical: technology should be a tool for liberation—not exclusion.”

BossmanSwift LLC works with nonprofits, schools, healthcare providers, and government agencies to create tech that serves the communities it’s meant for. The firm has earned national acclaim for closing racial and digital equity gaps, particularly in mental health and education.

“We’re not just writing code—we’re rewriting narratives,” Ola said. “TECCMEH is proof that BIPOC innovators can lead in designing the future, especially when solving problems we understand from the inside out.”

“No child should have to translate their trauma. No parent should have to choose between silence and shame,”* Ola added. *“With TECCMEH, they won’t have to.”

“This is about building an ecosystem,” said Richard Oni of PIR. “One where culturally appropriate care is not the exception, but the norm.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE