Nigerian industrialist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, dies at 67

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, is dead.

Ibru, who was the chairman of Ibru Organisation, was said to have passed on during a brief illness at the age of 67.

While the family has confirmed the news, details regarding the cause of death were still sketchy as at the time of going to the press.

The deceased, who had been a pivot of the Ibru business dynasty, had played a huge role in sustaining and expanding the huge family conglomerate, with key interests spanning shipping, oil and gas, real estate, banking, marine, agriculture and commerce, founded by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru.

The first son of the late businessman, Olorogun Michael Ibru, the deceased oversaw most of the companies under the Ibru Organization, one of the nation’s largest conglomerates, founded in 1956.

The Holdings, which by 1990 had between 9,000 and 11,000 employees, grew into a multi-billion dollar business interest by 2009.

An embodiment of hardwork, resilience and humility, his close associates believed the late business mogul would be remembered for his huge sense of humour and respect for fellow human beings.

