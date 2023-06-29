THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted about 7000 personnel nationwide.

Prominently affected in the promotion exercise is the spokesperson of the Service, Mr Tony Akuneme who is now appointed as the Federal Capital (FCT) Command’s Comptroller, while Comptroller Joseph Dada became the new Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the Immigration, Civil Defense, Correctional and Fire Service Board, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed.

According to the letter, the officers were elevated to their next ranks across the board.

The promoted personnel included senior officers who sat for the regular exams and the junior staff who were upgraded due to acquiring additional qualifications.

Also, the Acting Comptroller General of NIS, Wuraola Adepoju, has redeployed 12 Comptrollers to some states, including FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Ondo, Ogun, Mfum Border Control, among others.

Adepoju, meanwhile, promised to prioritize the welfare of personnel and vowed that henceforth promotion would be based strictly on seniority.