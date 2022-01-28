Nigerian Idol set to stream across Europe and all African countries on Showmax

Since the official announcement of the seventh installment of the Nigerian Idol, organisers have promised an exciting show for fans and viewers of the reality singing competition.

This year, Nigerian Idol fans are in for a thrill as Showmax will air the show in all countries across Africa, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Nigerian Idol will start airing the seventh season on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Viewers across these countries can follow all the excitement and drama from the auditions to the theatre week to the live shows, which begin on March 20, 2022, via Showmax.

Speaking on this development, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “Fans of Nigerian Idol in the United Kingdom, in Italy, in France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream the talent show on Showmax. This is in addition to the series being available across Africa via our streaming service.”

The three-month-long music reality show will follow the lives of talented and aspiring musicians who undergo rigorous training to become the next music superstar. The winner will walk away with 100 Million Naira worth of prizes. This is the highest reward for any singing competition in Nigeria. In addition, Showmax will air highlights and audition processes from the Nigerian Idol season seven show.

Showmax has gradually become the home of entertaining original content, with shows like ‘Ghana Jollof’, ‘Baba Twins’, and its latest Kenyan series ‘Single Ish’ premiering on the platform on January 20, 2022. Season Seven of Nigerian Idol is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigerian Idol set Nigerian Idol set

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigerian Idol set Nigerian Idol set