THE race to crown the next Nigerian Idol is heating up as the top 5 contestants have emerged following an intense episode themed ‘Showstopper.’ This latest episode left audiences and judges alike in awe, as each contestant delivered captivating, show-stopping performances.

The episode featured a special guest judge appearance by renowned artiste, Ice Prince, the ‘Oleku’ crooner, adding an extra layer of excitement and expertise to the panel. The evening kicked off with a group rendition of John Legend’s “Preach,” featuring dynamic choreography expertly coached by renowned dance maestro Dr. Kaffy.

However, the atmosphere turned sombre as IK Osakioduwa, the host, announced that Stevie would be leaving the competition, having received the fewest votes from the previous week. This emotional moment underscored the high stakes and fierce competition of Nigerian Idol.

Opening the solo performances, Lammy delivered an exhilarating rendition of Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” blending vibrant dance moves with powerful vocals to create a truly engaging performance. Demonstrating remarkable versatility, Chioma transitioned from her soulful performance of Sinach’s “Way Maker” the previous week to a high-energy rendition of Beyonce’s “Run the World.”

Mira Clear brought heartfelt emotion to her performance of Beyonce’s “End of Time,” captivating the audience with her vocal prowess and stage presence. Known for his dynamic stage presence, Chima did not disappoint with his electrifying performance of DuaLipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” combining impressive dance moves with a stellar vocal delivery.

Closing the night on a high note, Maio delivered a flawless Afrobeat rendition of Davido’s “Unavailable.” Judges Omawumi and Ric Hassani hailed it as the best performance of the night, commending Maio for his remarkable comeback.

