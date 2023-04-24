Nigerian Idol season 8 has kicked off with a thrilling introduction of a few contestants who made it to theatre week. The auditions were replayed, highlighting both the hilarious and awe-inspiring moments.

During a brief interview with the judges, Obi Asika, Simi, and D’banj; expressed their enthusiasm for the new season, citing the pool of talented contestants as a reason for Nigerian Idol season 8 to raise the bar with the selection of talents.

The show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, introduced the first contestant, Prosper ‘Mina’ Algado, who delivered an impressive performance and won over the judges.

Abraham, who discovered his passion for music at the age of 15, brought the judges to church with his vocals and secured a YES from them to be the next idol. Lily, who began her journey to be on the Nigerian Idol show 14 years ago, wowed the judges with a stellar performance and was rewarded with a golden ticket.

While some contestants received golden tickets, others were not so fortunate. Patrick was the first contestant to receive a NO from the judges, followed by Angel, Mark Houston, Favour, Emmahbasiita and Ryano, among others who were asked to try their luck next time.

One of the standout contestants, Quest, impressed the judges with her beautiful rendition. She is a music director and has been singing professionally since she was 16.

At the end of the first day of auditions, several other contestants received golden tickets, including Chief, Osokoya, Fejiro, BenPhillips, and Amb. Lawrence, Daiwil, Cabrina Divo, Dozie, Sir Danny, etc. With this selection, they will move on to the theatre week to compete for the final selection.

Next week’s episode will introduce viewers to new talents from ‘Audition Day 2’ who will be vying for golden tickets to also make it to theatre week. It promises to be funny, interesting, and awe-inspiring.

