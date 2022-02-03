Nigerian Idol season 7 premieres on Sunday on DStv, GOtv

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol premieres this Sunday, 6 February at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). The excitement continues on the Nigerian Idol Extra channel on DStv 297 and GOtv 29 with a special bonus content featuring a compilation of participants’ auditions, which will be broadcast daily.

The reality TV singing competition organised by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with a weekly show covering the auditions leading to theatre week before the live shows start in March. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from the judges throughout the audition episodes.

The headline sponsor of Nigerian Idol season 7 is Bigi Drinks, and the co-headline sponsor is Binance.

According to the organisers, viewers can also watch the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Nigerian Idol season 7 will also be available on the online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact can access Showmax for only half the price.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.