Nigerian Idol Season 10: Purp wins N30m, SUV in grand finale

After weeks of intense competition, show-stopping performances, and emotional moments, Purp has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10.

The grand finale, which aired live on Sunday night, saw Purp go head-to-head with fellow finalist Raymu in a beautiful showdown.

With powerful vocals and overwhelming fan support, Purp secured the highest number of votes to clinch the coveted title.

The show, hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, featured exciting performances, celebrity appearances, and heartfelt reflections from the judges.

Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, alongside guest judge 9ice, praised both finalists for their growth and consistency throughout the season.

As the new Nigerian Idol, Purp will receive a prize package that includes N30 million in cash, a brand-new SUV, a music deal, and a DStv Explora decoder with a one-year premium subscription.

Reacting to the win, Purp said, “This moment feels surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

From auditions to the final live show, Season 10 of Nigerian Idol has spotlighted incredible talent across the country.

For Purp, the journey to stardom has only just begun.