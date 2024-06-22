Guest judge and performer, Pheelz set the stage for an unforgettable evening in episode nine with a dazzling performance of his hit single ‘Finesse’, raising the bar for all contestants. This week’s episode proved to be an emotional rollercoaster, with a remarkable 35 million votes shaping the destiny of our talented competitors. Themed ‘Experience the Feels’, the night was dedicated to honouring family members, each performance a heartfelt tribute.

Adding to the sentiment, host, IK celebrated Father’s Day by surprising all the fathers in the studio with delicious cupcakes. Departing from the norm, the episode heightened suspense by announcing safe contestants one by one to perform, building suspense and keeping everyone on the edge of their seats wondering who would be leaving the show at the end of the night.

The first four contestants to take the stage were Lammy, Chioma, Maio, and Mira Clear. Here’s a recap of their performances:

Lammy opened the show with a stunning rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Speechless’. Lammy delivered this ballad from Jackson’s 2001 album ‘Invincible’ in a smooth and captivating performance, earning high praise from the judges. Omawumi commended him for incorporating her feedback from last week, Ric praised his song choice, and both 9ice and Pheelz applauded his efforts on this challenging piece.

Chioma’s performance of “Way Maker” took the audience to church! The powerful worship song by Sinach resonated deeply, earning a standing ovation from Pheelz and accolades from all the judges. 9ice, who admitted he doesn’t usually attend church, was visibly moved by her rendition. Chioma dedicated the song to her family, reflecting on the goodness of God in their lives.

Maio’s tribute to his father with Johnny Drille’s “Papa” was both heartfelt and impressive. This soulful song was a perfect choice for the theme, and Maio’s performance highlighted his vocal prowess. Omawumi loved his vocal runs and instrument-like voice but advised him to enjoy himself more on stage. Ric and 9ice also gave constructive feedback, cautioning him not to overdo the scales.

Mira Clear’s energetic rendition of this classic duet was a highlight of the evening. Originally released in 1967, the song is an anthem of perseverance and love. Mira dedicated it to her mother and delivered a powerful performance that impressed the judges. Ric noted her consistent improvement and growing confidence, calling her a joy to watch.

As IK announced Mira Clear as the next contestant making it through, tensions began to rise as Chima, Lady Ruth and Stevie remained in the hot seat awaiting their fates. After an ad break, host IK brought Stevie, Lady Ruth, and Chima on stage to reveal their fates. Unfortunately, Lady Ruth was eliminated, leaving Stevie and Chima to join the top six.

Reeling from the tension and newfound excitement of advancing to the next round, Stevie and Chima took the stage to perform.

Here’s how it went:

Stevie brought a fun, nostalgic vibe with his performance of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. This 1999 hit remains a pop classic, and Stevie’s joy was infectious. Ric and Pheelz praised his ability to engage the audience while maintaining pitch. Stevie dedicated the song to his family, reminiscing about their shared love for it.

Chima closed the show with a flawless rendition of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.” This soulful ballad showcases emotional depth and vocal power, and Chima’s performance was declared the best of the evening by Omawumi. Pheelz and Ric echoed her sentiments, with Ric humorously frustrated at the flawless delivery. Chima dedicated the song to his mom, noting its sentimental value as her ringtone after his father passed away.

