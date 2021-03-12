‘Nigerian Idol premieres Sunday under strictest COVID production procedures’

The sixth season of popular singing competition show, Nigerian Idol, premieres Sunday, March 14 from 6pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. The much anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year.

DStv and GOtv customers will get the chance to play judge during this pre-show by rating their performances on www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show starts March 28th. The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage. According to Africa Magic’s Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.

Nigerian Idol season 6 will be hosted by media personality, IK Osakioduwa, with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as the Judges. The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes. Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi drinks and Tecno. Nigerian Idol will also be available on online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries.

MultiChoice Nigeria has also promised to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the production for Nigerian Idol. While addressing members of the press at a recent media briefing ahead of the show’s premiere, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu promised that the company will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and will implement safety measures, including social distancing, wearing of masks and daily temperature checks for the duration of the show. “We will follow protocols and the best practices and work with consultants to ensure we have a successful outing.” she said

The host of the show, Ik Osakioduwa, testified to the amount of care and details that have gone into the show’s production. “Each time someone passes a door that closes, there is someone on standby to sanitise the surface,” he said

Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi. The show will premiere on Sunday.

