Nigerian Idol, the nation’s biggest singing competition, is set to ignite screens across Nigeria as it kicks off the highly anticipated live shows for Season 8 this Sunday, May 28.

According to the organisers, this season promises to be an electrifying display of talent, extraordinary performances, and unparalleled entertainment.

After intense auditions and captivating episodes, the judges have discovered the country’s most exceptional vocalists, now forming the highly coveted Top 10. These extraordinary talents have captivated the hearts of millions and are ready to showcase their skills on the grand stage.

Viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as the top 10 contestants unleash their vocal prowess and battle it out week after week. According to the organisers, “Each performance promises to be an unforgettable musical journey from spine-tingling ballads to explosive power anthems”.

Renowned for its distinguished panel of judges, Nigerian Idol brings together expertise and industry knowledge. The judges’ panel for this season of the show comprises D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika, who are music icons and industry trailblazers. Their constructive criticism and insightful feedback provide the contestants with invaluable guidance, helping them reach new heights in their artistic journey.

Fans can also enjoy exclusive ‘behind-the-stage’ conversations and catch up on all the auditions on DStv’s dedicated channels and on Showmax.

