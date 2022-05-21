Nigerian Idol 7: Progress, Zadok, battle for N100m grand prize tomorrow

It has been a frenzied musical competition for the contestants in Nigerian Idol Season 7 sponsored by Bigi and as it gets to almost the end of the show, with the grand finale on Sunday, 22 May, 2022, Progress and Zadok, the frontline contenders for the Idol crown, battles each other, trying to outwit one another as they perform exhilaratingly with three songs each, to the admiration of the judges and audience.

The two contestants showcased their musical talent in the songs performed, comprising their favourite, a song selected for them by the judges, and the last with the 121 Selah choir, a musical gospel group, which added colour to the evening performance.

But it was a moment Banty exited the musical platform, due to low votes, from the over 34 million recorded for the week, leaving Progress and Zadok to compete at the final, where one of them will smile home with N100, 000, 000 worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

Progress, who was the first to appear on the music stage, thrilled the judges and the audience electrifyingly with his favourite song “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, which led to a standing ovation, with IK Osakioduwa, the host, stating “that was amazing.”

His second song ‘Joy’ released by Wizkid, picked for him by one of the judges, D’Banj, was also wonderfully done, with Ik Osakioduwa saying “that was very nice,” while the third song, Jon Ogah’s ‘Uncle Zuru’ performed with the 121 Selah choir was fantastic met with applause and a standing ovation.

Progress’ rendition of ‘Uncle Zuru’ led to a good commendation from Obi Asika, saying ‘your confidence is impressive, you are already a winner,’ while Simi affirmed “your performance is incredible, l want to be like you,” and D’Banj “you have done well, keep progressing.”





Zadok, who said he is a preacher of love, did ‘When a man loves a woman’ by Michael Bolton, with IK Osakioduwa saying “this is what you know how to do best,” and the second act, Michael Bolton’s ‘Soul provider’ selected for him by Simi, one of the judges, was a fascinating performance that led to a flower gift from an excited lady fan, cheering him for the grand finale.

His third gig with Timi Dakolo’s ‘Wish me well,’ got Simi excited, saying “that was astonishing, an excellent rendition” while D’Banj stated “you have a proper voice for the song, you are someone whom others would like to watch in a show,” and Asika “I love the way you perform.”

