Nigerian Idol 7: Contestants showcase exceptional talents, performances in Afrobeat Twist

The Bigi sponsored exhilarating music reality show, Nigerian Idol, took an Afrobeat twist recently, as the top six contestants had stunning renditions that got the judges and audience amazed at the exceptional display of musical prowess in a bid to outwit the other, all in the battle for the grand finale.

The talent discovery platform, which will climax on 20 May, 2022, will see the winner smiling home with N1 million worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle [SUV], cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

Indeed, it was an exciting evening of outstanding performances as the six contestants, Jordan, Banty, Itohan, Zadok, Faith, and Progress demonstrated that they earned the votes that kept them to the sixth-week gig, which saw David Operah being evicted.

To add colour to the show, the winner of the Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 6, Kingdom Kroseide, and one of the contestants then, Akunna, joined the Season 7 top six to perform the song “Oliver Twist” by D’Banj, which was released 10 years ago.

It was exhilarating, with systematic stage display and sonorous vocals that took the admiration of the audience and the judges – Obi Asika, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known by his stage name D’banj, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi, and IK Osakioduwa.

Consequently, another glorious moment that form part of the Nigerian Idol show was the presentation of a birthday cake to Simi by her super fan, the top-notch highlife artiste, Adekunle Gold.





Sponsored by the award-winning Bigi carbonated soft drink with its 13 variants and Table Water, Nigerian Idol Season 7 is aired on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153, and GOtv Supa channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).