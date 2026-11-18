The Nigerian High Commission in Singapore has expressed readiness to support efforts by Nigerian maritime professionals to strengthen the country’s blue economy through strategic partnerships, policy recommendations and the adoption of Singapore’s maritime and innovation models.

The commitment was made during an engagement between Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Francisca Kemi Omayuli, and a delegation of Nigerian professionals led by the NIMENA Director of Innovation, Obinna Irrechukwu, exploring opportunities to leverage Singapore’s expertise in maritime development, technology and startup innovation to advance Nigeria’s marine and offshore sectors.

While urging the delegation to submit formal reports, policy documents and portfolios of its ongoing collaborations for onward recommendation to appropriate authorities in Nigeria, she clarified that the support would not be in the form of direct financial assistance, adding that the Commission was willing to serve as a strategic bridge between professional institutions, Singaporean agencies and relevant Nigerian government ministries.

The delegation, led by Obinna Irrechukwu and his team, explained that its engagement with Singapore was aimed at identifying practical models that could be adapted to Nigeria’s maritime industry, particularly in the areas of research, technical capacity development and innovation.

Working with Plug and Play, the Group is developing research and industry trend reports intended to provide a unified framework for government agencies operating within the energy and maritime sectors.

Central to the initiative is the proposed implementation of the Ecosystem Compatibility Model (ECM), a policy advisory framework designed to align national development priorities with industry needs. The delegation also highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration among academia, industry and government to address institutional gaps and prevent agencies from operating in silos.

The Group further identified technical capacity development through the Centre for Marine and Offshore Technology Development as a major component of its agenda, alongside the creation of peer-reviewed journals covering marine engineering, offshore technology, naval architecture and sustainable energy development.

On Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, the NIMENA delegation raised concerns about the technical challenges affecting the effective utilisation of existing assets, citing the Baro Inland Port as an example.

It noted that beyond infrastructure investment, adequate bathymetric surveys were necessary to understand fluctuations in water levels, particularly during the dry season, and ensure the port could support vessel operations throughout the year.

The maritime professionals also called for greater use of data-driven research to influence policy reforms, particularly in local content regulations and the development of indigenous expertise required for deep-sea exploration. They identified stronger institutional relationships with the Nigerian Ports Authority and Singapore’s Port Authority as important steps towards improving operational standards and technical knowledge exchange.

The delegation also drew attention to Nigeria’s extensive inland waterways, estimated at about 10,000 kilometres, stressing the need for deliberate technical planning and policy decisions to harness their economic potential and expand opportunities within the blue economy.

Responding to the proposals, the High Commission encouraged the group to present a comprehensive portfolio of its activities and proposed partnerships, noting that formal documentation would make it easier to facilitate engagement with relevant Singaporean institutions, including the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National Research Foundation.

The discussion also highlighted Singapore’s coordinated approach to innovation and enterprise development, particularly through institutions such as Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board. Participants said Nigeria could draw useful lessons from the country’s startup support frameworks, innovation sandboxes and stronger corporate participation in research and development.

The High Commission’s representatives commended the delegation’s commitment to Nigeria’s development, expressing pride in the patriotism and determination of professionals seeking practical solutions to the country’s maritime and economic challenges.