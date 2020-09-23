Nigerian High Commission in Canada reopens after six-month closure

The Nigerian High Commission in Canada said it will resume in-person immigration and consular services on Thursday.

This is coming six months after it shut its doors in compliance with the host country’s guidelines for the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, it has been issuing Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) and visas to applicants needing urgent travels, via email since then.

The reopening of the commission is contained in a statement, which indicates a number of rules that applicants must comply with to access the services.

One of the guidelines required applicants to apply online and request for interview appointment through email.

“Everyone coming to the chancery has to come in with face masks/covering and sanitise their hands.

“You are also required to practice social distancing. These are public health measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19,” it stated.

Warning against gate crashing, which is common at Nigerian missions abroad, the High Commission said only those with printed interview invitations would be attended to.

Canadian authorities are expanding restrictions on gatherings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases to unprecedented levels in the country since May.

According to its Public Health Agency, the North American country has reported a daily average of close to 1,000 infections within the last seven days.

Tally by John Hopkins University puts the country’s caseload at 148,411, including 9,283 deaths. (NAN)

