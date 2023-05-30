As unconventional as it seems for an average Nigerian who prefers foreign-made to locally-made products, there are still some Nigerian governors with made-in-Nigeria vehicles as official cars.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at three Nigerian governors who use locally-made vehicles as their official cars.

Alex Otti (Abia)

Born February 18, 1965, Alex Otti was recently sworn in as the 5th democratically elected Governor of Abia. He is one of the very few Nigerian governors that use locally-made vehicles as official cars. At his inauguration on Monday, May 29, Otti reportedly rode in an Innoson-based parade vehicle, to the admiration of Nigerians.

Charles Soludo (Anambra)

Charles Soludo was born on July 28, 1960. He hails from Aguata, a Local Government Area in Anambra, with its headquarters in Aguata, a major part of which falls into Aguluezechukwu, while the smallest part falls within the commercial town of Ekwulobia. He is Number 2 on the list of Nigerian governors that used made-in-Nigeria vehicles as official cars.

Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe)

Like his Abia counterpart, Governor Inuwa Yahaya also unveiled (Innoson) as official car during his inauguration at Patami stadium. He was sworn-in for his second term in office.

