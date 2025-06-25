Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Omesham, releases new single ‘Gele’

Nigerian-Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation Omesham has released her latest single, “Gele”, a confident blend of Afrobeat and Afropop that celebrates success, peace of mind, and clean energy.

The song’s title, “Gele”, meaning “head” in Yoruba, symbolises Omesham’s current state of mind: focused, free from stress, and firmly locked in on growth.

“This song is about where my head is right now. No space for stress, hate, or drama—just money, peace, and enjoyment. Gele is about mindset. I’m locked in on the hustle, on living well, and keeping my energy clean. That’s the whole vibe of this track,” Omesham explained.

The song builds on Omesham’s reputation, blending gratitude with self-assurance in a way that feels both personal and universal.

With its catchy melodies, confident lyrics, and dance-ready rhythm, “Gele” is already resonating with fans who relate to the pursuit of “soft life” without apology.

“Gele” is an anthem for those who’ve chosen focus over distraction, peace over pressure, and joy over chaos.

Omesham’s musical evolution continues with this vibrant track, capturing the joy of reaping the fruits of hard work while maintaining mental clarity.

Since her official debut in 2020, Omesham has carved a space for herself in the Afrobeat landscape, showcasing her artistic range and smooth vocal delivery.

“Gele” is her latest offering, and it’s already making waves in the music scene.