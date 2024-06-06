Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface has generously donated a substantial sum to an elderly carpenter who recently went viral for his struggles while carrying out his carpentry work.

The heartwarming video, which captured the elderly man labouring through his tasks, was shared on social media by a good Samaritan who urged netizens to help improve the man’s life.

The video quickly gained traction, prompting many to contribute to aiding the elderly carpenter.

Among the benefactors was Victor Boniface, who reached out to the young man who initially shared the video.

Boniface donated a total of N2 million, allocating N1.5 million to the elderly carpenter and N500,000 to the boy who posted the video as a token of appreciation for his efforts.

This act of kindness has resonated deeply with many, who have praised Boniface for his generosity and compassion.

