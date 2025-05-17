Latest News

Nigerian firm ranked 21st Africa’s fastest growing company

Collins Nnabuife
Nigerian firm ranked 21st Africa's fastest growing company

Neveah Limited, one of the leading forces in Nigeria’s export and commodity trading sector, has been ranked 21st on the 2025 edition of the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list.

The company secured the top spot in the Metals and Mining category, cementing its status as a trailblazer in the industry.

This recognition underscores Neveah’s rapid ascent in Africa’s competitive business landscape and marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards transforming the continent’s role in global trade.

Founded with a bold vision, Neveah has demonstrated consistent growth, adaptability, and innovation, even amidst economic headwinds.

“This recognition by the Financial Times is a powerful validation of our journey. It reflects not just our growth, but our grit,” said Ibidapo Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Neveah Limited.

“We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but even more excited about what lies ahead. Our mission remains clear: to build a globally competitive African enterprise that delivers value, empowers communities, and champions sustainability,” he noted.

The company’s success is particularly remarkable given the economic challenges faced by Nigeria and much of the continent, including currency volatility, inflation, and macroeconomic instability.

Despite these hurdles, Neveah has maintained strong year-on-year revenue growth and expanded its international footprint.

A key driver of its success is its forward-thinking investment in a multi-billion-naira aluminium and copper recycling plant. This ambitious project not only enhances Neveah’s industrial capacity but also reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation within Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

Industry observers have praised Neveah’s strategic agility and purpose-driven leadership, noting that the company’s resilience and continued performance are a testament to the strength of its business model and workforce.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JAMB’s fiasco is horrible, Mele Kyari’s data boys In 2027 Tinubu won’t win Selective outrage over mass murders United by pain divided by rhetoric JAMB’s fiasco is horrible, but it’s not unexampled
Next Article sheriff of Lagos environment Revitalising Yoruba morality, service of Osun State, Alaafin Owoade: History beckons, In the end politics of survival may not guarantee A different view Nothing to be gained from declaration Tinubu-Buhari partnership and opposition’s What Nigeria lost in Olunloyo The maiden National Police Day AfCFTA and Nigeria’s port infrastructure, Silverbird Man of the Year Award, Addressing Nigeria’s electricity generation Scaling solar distribution with precision and purpose

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×