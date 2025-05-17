Nigerian firm ranked 21st Africa’s fastest growing company

Neveah Limited, one of the leading forces in Nigeria’s export and commodity trading sector, has been ranked 21st on the 2025 edition of the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list.

The company secured the top spot in the Metals and Mining category, cementing its status as a trailblazer in the industry.

This recognition underscores Neveah’s rapid ascent in Africa’s competitive business landscape and marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards transforming the continent’s role in global trade.

Founded with a bold vision, Neveah has demonstrated consistent growth, adaptability, and innovation, even amidst economic headwinds.

“This recognition by the Financial Times is a powerful validation of our journey. It reflects not just our growth, but our grit,” said Ibidapo Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Neveah Limited.

“We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but even more excited about what lies ahead. Our mission remains clear: to build a globally competitive African enterprise that delivers value, empowers communities, and champions sustainability,” he noted.

The company’s success is particularly remarkable given the economic challenges faced by Nigeria and much of the continent, including currency volatility, inflation, and macroeconomic instability.

Despite these hurdles, Neveah has maintained strong year-on-year revenue growth and expanded its international footprint.

A key driver of its success is its forward-thinking investment in a multi-billion-naira aluminium and copper recycling plant. This ambitious project not only enhances Neveah’s industrial capacity but also reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation within Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

Industry observers have praised Neveah’s strategic agility and purpose-driven leadership, noting that the company’s resilience and continued performance are a testament to the strength of its business model and workforce.

