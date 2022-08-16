Nigerian Film Corporation to partner CBAAC on FESTAC ’77 @ 45

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr Chidia Madueke has expressed the institution’s willingness to partner with the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) for the successful hosting of the centre’s upcoming event tagged ‘Celebrating Black and African Arts and Civilization, reliving the memories of Festac77 @45’, scheduled to hold between the 5th and 11th of December, 2022 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Madueke made this known at a meeting held with the Director-General, CBAAC, Hon. Olubunmi Amao and members of her team, at the NFC office yesterday at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

According to the D.G, ‘CBAAC plays a crucial role in making Nigeria the arrowhead in the presentation, preservation, promotion and propagation of African cultural heritage.

“Therefore, in the fulfilment of such a huge mandate, it has become imperative for the centre to extend a warm hand of fellowship to sister parastatals in the ministry with almost similar roles of uplifting the African culture in its entirety through various forms.

“This would not only strengthen the ties between them but would aid their successes as a team.” She said.

Amao requested the NFC’s partnership for the commemoration of Festac77@45: Planning of a film exhibition at the event, production of video jingles for the programme, support with multi-media services and event coverage, to have Dr Chidia Madueke function as one of the speakers at the colloquium to commemorate Festac77@45.

The DG said the centre would present the NFC with an exhibition booth to aid the propagation of their expertise and public relations at the event.

Responding to her request, Dr Madueke said the intending collaborations between the two agencies would be a giant developmental stride not only for Nigeria but the African continent at large.

He expressed joy as it concerns the DG’s enthusiasm, gusto and efforts in turning things around positively for both organizations by initiating such a strategic collaboration with the NFC.

The MD cited that the meeting was not unusual as CBAAC and NFC already had interfaces in times past.

“An example was of the 1975 movie titled ‘Shehu Umar’ produced by the NFC and showcased at FESTAC ’77.

“The production of the film was as a result of collaboration with the German Government which eventually gave birth to the Nigerian Film Institute.” He said.

