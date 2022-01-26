Nigerian fashion industry now has international appeal, says Luxurysale owner

The love for luxury and good fashion sense gave rise to leading and online luxury store in Nigeria, ‘TheLuxurysale’, a bespoke fashion store that deals in luxury designers collections ranging from clothes, shoes, purse, leather accessories amongst others.

Speaking on why he created the online store; the CEO, Ikuomola Juwon Junior disclosed that the need to bring luxury closer to the people necessitated the creation of the store and also as a lover of good fashion sense who love to get great compliment for looks; there was a need to let the people around me know the value of looking good.

He said ‘It started with me dressing up for events and seeing people compliment me and trying to know where I got what I was wearing, some of them doesn’t even mind buying off what I had already worn, I started from small from buying for friends whenever I’m on a trip abroad and from there, started selling from my Car, before I finally decided to set up my online luxury store in 2015, we have been doing this for over a decade now’.

Being in the business for 10years, TheLuxurysale online portal officially launched in 2015 when nobody knew online luxury business could strive in Nigeria and ever since the brand have grown in leaps and bounds with a physical store in the pipeline.

Speaking further, Ikuomola noted that although the Nigerian fashion industry have grown beyond local level as we are been recognized globally; however TheLuxurysale distinguishes itself in selling only luxury designers brand from Dior to Hermes, Bottega Venetta, Gucci, Loewe, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Alexander McQueen amongst others with future plans to incorporate made in Nigeria products in years to come.

When asked if Nigerians are made for luxury fashion; Ikuomola reiterated that anywhere around the world, luxury is basically meant for the 1% of the 1%, in a Country of over 250m people, you can only expect the very few comfortable ones to patronize luxury brand which is why luxury fashion is for the very few, not only for Nigerians, but all over the world.

On the future of Nigerian Fashion Industry, he divulged that the Nigerian fashion brand is very broad with lots of Nigerians doing pretty well in the space. He said ‘For instance, there is a young man, Yinka Ash who owns Ashluxe and this brilliant Nigerian is building what the likes of Virgil Aboh are doing at the moment. The Nigerian Fashion at the moment has gone globally.

It is, however, important to note that Ikuomola Juwon Junior is a graduate of Industrial Design and Architecture from Federal University of Technology, Akure and equally have degrees in some other short courses done around the world.

