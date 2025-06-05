Nigerian entrepreneurs urged to embrace digital infrastructure

As the global business landscape continues to evolve, entrepreneurs in the country have been called upon to rethink how they launch and grow their ventures by embracing digital infrastructure as a foundational element of success.

A leading virtual workplace strategist, Rosemary Omunakwe, known for transforming the operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through virtual office systems, Ade the call, while speaking with newsmen, saying that entrepreneurship is not just about having a great idea, but also about building the right structure around that idea and must be digital in today’s world.

Omunakwe equally urged entrepreneurs to start small, but should think long-term, saying that they should have systems that can grow with them through cloud platforms, virtual collaboration tools, and automation technologies that scale effortlessly.

“Entrepreneurship is not just about having a great idea. It’s about building the right structure around that idea. And in today’s world, that structure must be digital.

“Start Lean, but Think Long-Term. Don’t wait to become a big company before building like one. Adopt systems that can grow with you, cloud platforms, virtual collaboration tools, and automation technologies that scale effortlessly.

“Go virtual from Day One, physical offices are no longer a necessity. A well-designed virtual office can help you cut overhead, access talent globally, and operate 24/7.

‘Invest in digital competence, it’s not enough to have tools, you must know how to use them well. Invest in digital literacy for yourself and your team. Efficiency is the new currency,” she stated.

“Focus on operational agility, business environments shift quickly. With the right digital tools, you can pivot faster, serve customers better, and make smarter decisions in real-time.

Protect your data. As you digitize, prioritize cybersecurity. A data breach can damage a young brand beyond repair. Build with security in mind,” she added.

Speaking further, Omunakwe, who had worked with dozens of businesses to transition from legacy systems to digital ecosystems, helping them boost productivity and reduce costs, posited that digital transformation is no longer optional, but it is foundational, adding that founders can position their businesses not only to survive but to lead by taking bold steps early.

“Entrepreneurship is about solving problems, but how you solve them and how efficiently can determine whether you survive or thrive.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional, it is foundational. And by taking bold steps early, founders can position their businesses not only to survive but to lead,” she said.