Nigerian entrepreneur shares insights with executives at UN Summit

Steve Babaeko, Founder and CEO of X3M Ideas, earlier this week, joined global business leaders at this year’s UN Stereotype Alliance Global Member Summit at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Summit brought together executives of over 230 companies from the US, UK, Japan and Europe, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE to discuss the influence of the advertising, media, and marketing community as a force for transformative change.

With the theme: “Raising the Bar”, the two day signature event Steve Babaeko joined sixteen other speakers like award-winning playwright and actress, Danai Gurira; Deputy Executive Director UN Women, Anita Bhatia; Co-Founder & Chairman Getty Images, Mark Getty; and Model and activist, Munroe Bergdorf.

“It is inspiring to join some of the world’s most committed changemakers at the United Nations Headquarters for the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit. It is very important work as we continue to steer the global marketing communications industry in the right direction.

Communications plays a pivotal role in creating social change. This is one of the reasons why I proudly support the UN Stereotype Alliance in the fight to eliminate negative stereotypes of women in advertising and communications generally,” Steve said.

The 16 speakers who are leading voices across a broad spectrum of industries including film, advertising, business, and government emphasised the need to tackle systemic stereotyping.