Nigerian entrepreneur shares insights with executives at UN Summit

Capital Market
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos
entrepreneur
FILE PHOTO

Steve Babaeko, Founder and CEO of X3M Ideas, earlier this week, joined global business leaders at this year’s UN Stereotype Alliance Global Member Summit at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Summit brought together executives of over 230 companies from the US, UK, Japan and Europe, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE to discuss the influence of the advertising, media, and marketing community as a force for transformative change.

With the theme: “Raising the Bar”, the two day signature event Steve Babaeko joined sixteen other speakers like award-winning playwright and actress, Danai Gurira; Deputy Executive Director UN Women, Anita Bhatia; Co-Founder & Chairman Getty Images, Mark Getty; and Model and activist, Munroe Bergdorf.

“It is inspiring to join some of the world’s most committed changemakers at the United Nations Headquarters for the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit. It is very important work as we continue to steer the global marketing communications industry in the right direction.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Communications plays a pivotal role in creating social change. This is one of the reasons why I proudly support the UN Stereotype Alliance in the fight to eliminate negative stereotypes of women in advertising and communications generally,” Steve said.

The 16 speakers who are leading voices across a broad spectrum of industries including film, advertising, business, and government emphasised the need to tackle systemic stereotyping.

You might also like
Capital Market

UK expresses commitment to capital market development

Capital Market

NGX, IFC promote opportunities in green, social, sustainability bonds

Capital Market

Appzone implements blueprint for Africa’s digital banking future with Qore

Capital Market

Payday loans: what you need to know

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More