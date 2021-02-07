Nigerian entertainers should participate more in politics ― Producer

An actor and producer based in the United States of America, Mr Sam Ojo has admonished Nigerian entertainers to participate in politics in an aim to improve the economy and the movie industry.

The American actor gave the advice in a chat with our correspondent on Saturday.

He added that entertainers would be able to design the desired industry they wanted if they were in government.

“We have many talented actors that can lead, I think they should participate more in politics, run for elective positions so that they can design the industry the way they want.

“They can also hire a lobbyist to make laws that will help their industry.

“Actors should know that this is a service industry, and they must give that service better than others to gain repeat business,” he said.

Ojo who said that Nollywood was a huge market for global film industry but with little dividend because of piracy, advised the government to do more at curbing piracy in the country.

“Many of the filmmakers are willing to pump heavy money into Nollywood like Hollywood and Bollywood but breaking even is tough with the menace of piracy, ” he said.

While talking about the cinematography and the quality of movies produced in Nigeria, Ojo said that the picture quality and sound were getting better.

“Most of the films in Nigeria are centred around drama and independent filmmakers which by international standard is a low budget production.

“Nevertheless, with an improved economy and with our excellent economy of scale, Nigerian filmmakers will start producing movies that American distribution companies will want in their market.

“Our stories are fantastic, but it is about time we started to tell the stories in a way that people around the world will relate well to the story,” he said.

Ojo who currently produced a movie called Alejandro to be premiered in Oklahoma sometime in April advised the government to create more jobs and give loans to better the movie industry.

“The biggest challenge in the industry is pricing for crews or cast, there is no standard price, this attitude could be frustrating for filmmakers from abroad.

“I have made movies in Asia and Latin America and I recruited all my cast and crew from the U.S.A, conducted pre-production online and went in to shoot for few weeks and it was successful.

“In Nigeria, it can never work that way, sometimes, when you successfully reach out, some will not respond to text, calls or email, but I believe it will get better.

“The actors that featured in Alejandro were professional and easy to work with. Particularly, Tina Mba, Nancy Isime and Afeez Oyetoro, they made working with Nigerians easy, ” he said.

The movie to be premiered in April was inspired by a true life event where a man’s random act of kindness becomes the answer to his most ardent question.

The movie showcased the Nigerian culture to the world by telling a story pertinent to Africa in a way that different audiences will relate to.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…