Nigerian Embassy in Romania, others receive 256 Nigerians, expecting 200 today

The officials of the Embassy of Nigeria in Romania has disclosed that it has received 130 Nigerians safely in Bucharest in the last 24 hours where they have been provided accommodation and will be documented, while government finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda also disclosed that officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.

“We are expecting another batch of about 200 into the city of Budapest on Monday.

“In Warsaw, Poland we have received 52 Nigerians and 23 are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec. The camp is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and medicals for evacuees”.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens, in safety and dignity”. The statement reads.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…