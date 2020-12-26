Nigerian Embassy In Hungary Wins Best-performed Embassy Globally

The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (GCSDN), has announced Nigerian embassy in Hungary as the best-performed embassy globally.

This development was revealed in the outcome of the votes cast, where the embassy of Nigeria in Hungary scored the highest votes with 53 per cent.

The Embassy presently has concurrent accreditation in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Also, Nigerian embassy in Austria came second with 48 per cent, while the embassy in Switzerland came third with 42 per cent. Out of the 51 missions were Nigerians participated, the embassy of Italy came last with 1.0 per cent, closely followed by the embassy in Indonesia with 1.1 per cent.

According to the organisers, votes were cast based on certain criteria such as efficiency in service delivery, assess to the embassy, concern for the interest of Nigerians, image building for Nigeria and the attraction of investments to Nigeria.

The result was announced through zoom in the presence of the public relations officer, Prince Ewemade Konkons, Doris Ikeri and other national coordinators of GCSDN.

During his address, the Global Coordinator of the coalition, Frederick Odorige, “as we criticise the failure of government, we must also appreciate government agencies that are performing well. In doing this, we shall be promoting good governance and encouraging others to improve on their services to Nigerian citizens abroad.

“Nigerians in the diaspora have shown dissatisfaction at the poor services of some Nigerian missions and we felt that it was an opportunity to organise a programme that could promote service delivery. There are some Nigerian embassies that are very hostile to Nigerians. In some cases, they promote fraudulent practices in the course of issuing or renewing Nigerian passports which could take as much as six months.

He said: “Unfortunately, out of the 3465 votes cast, 62 were declared invalid because voters attempted to vote multiple times with various email addresses and the same IP addresses. Others used invalid e-mail addresses which the system filtered.

“We hope that INEC will ensure electronic voting system in 2023 where Nigerians could vote with their telephone SIM cards from the comfort of their homes. Such a system will bring an end to the high cost of organising elections, rigging, violence, vote buying and other electoral fraud.

“We also expect that INEC and the national assembly will ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora are allowed to vote from 2023. The Nigerian national assembly should also formulate strategies that could reserve 10 legislatives seats exclusively for Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We have sent a congratulatory message to the Ambassador of the embassy of Nigeria, Hungary, Dr. (Mrs) Eniola Olaitan Ajayi. We look forward to presenting her with the certificate of recognition on behalf of the embassy. The honour goes to the entire staff of the winning embassies. We shall do the same with the embassies in Austria and Switzerland,” he added.

