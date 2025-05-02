Nigerian doctor, others raise measles alert in Chicago after airport exposure

A Nigerian-American public health official, Dr Olusimbo Ige has joined other US health authorities in raising alarm after a confirmed measles case at Chicago O’Hare International Airport exposed hundreds of travelers.

The infected adult, who had received one dose of the MMR vaccine, was in Terminal 1 on April 22 and 23 from 10am to 8pm. A rash appeared on April 25, and tests confirmed measles. The person is now isolating.

Days later, another adult in the same Illinois county was diagnosed. They were hospitalized on April 28. Their vaccination status is unknown, but they were quickly placed in isolation.

Officials say the infected individuals visited public places between April 21 and 28, including a library, grocery store, and gas stations. These are the first two measles cases in Cook County this year.

“Chicago is no stranger to measles after our outbreak last spring, and having contained it once, we know we can do it again. The MMR vaccine is an extremely effective tool for combatting illness and saving lives. It’s never too late to get vaccinated,” Ige said.

Measles is the most contagious disease in the world. One infected person can spread it to nine out of ten unvaccinated people nearby. The virus can linger in the air for two hours.

This scare adds to a national surge. The US has reported 884 measles cases in 2024 across 33 states. Most were unvaccinated. Three people have died—two children in Texas and one person in New Mexico.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that begins at the hairline and spreads. There is no cure, but the MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective.

Measles was declared eliminated in the US in 2000. But falling vaccination rates have triggered a resurgence. MMR coverage among kindergartners has dropped to 93 percent.

Officials urge anyone at O’Hare during the exposure window—or at other listed locations—to monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if they become ill. Anyone showing symptoms should call ahead before visiting a clinic.

