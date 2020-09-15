Nigerian democracy sitting on gunpowder, says Secondus

Four days to the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, rounded off his campaign at the newly refurbished One Stadium, Benin with a mega rally.

It was a collection of the party’s heavyweight as the party national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, all the governors from the South-South which included Ifeanyi Okowa; Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers; Duoye Diri of Bayelsa; and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom graced the occasion.

Others are Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi; former foreign affairs minister, Chief Tom Ikimi; Senator Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South); Senator Clifford and Ordia (Esan Central); chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Ray Dokpesi; and a host of others.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd of gaily dressed party supporters, the Governor Obaseki who made a veil reference to the duo of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and APC national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu said that the election was crucial as it will mark the end of godfatherism not only in Edo State but in the country.

He said: “Democracy is a government of the people, by the people and for the people and not a government of godfathers. We fought the local godfather here. When we finish the godfather in Edo on Saturday, the real godfather will be the next. We will end godfatherism in Nigeria.”

Buoyed by the endorsement of his candidacy by over 120 trade unions and associations, Governor Obaseki said that he was overwhelmed by the open show of support and love, adding that he never understood what brotherhood is until he left the APC for the PDP.

Secondus said that any attempt to rig the election will be resisted by the people, reminding that the European Union (EU), United Kingdom and the United States have declared their intention to ban polls riggers.

The PDP national chairman thundered: “Nigerian democracy is sitting on a keg of gunpowder due to rigging. It must stop in Edo. Those planning to rig the election will be crushed.”

Okowa urged Edo people to troop out in large numbers and vote Governor Obaseki so that the whole of South-South will be controlled by the PDP, noting that the party’s candidate has performed creditably well.

Speaking in the same vein, Tambuwal called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election while Wike, the national chairman of PDP Campaign Council for Edo State advised the people to stand firm and be vigilant.

The Rivers State governor said: “The people must be vigilant. INEC said that it will be free and fair. The election will mark the end of godfatherism.”

Ikimi said that is game over for the APC as the PDP candidate will coast home to victory come Saturday.

