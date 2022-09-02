‘Nigerian culture has a great influence on Cubans’

The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara Pulido-Escandell, has identified Nigeria as a great country in Africa that has boundless cultural influence on the Cuban people due to the many value system inherited from the country.

Pulido-Escandell, who disclosed this at the sideline of the international Arts and Craft expo in Abuja recently said “The influence of Nigerian culture is present in Cuba in many ways, it is not possible to talk about the Cuban culture without the African roots,” she said.

The Ambassador who spoke with great enthusiasm expressed her love for Nigeria, saying ” no doubt, Nigeria is a very special country, with more than 200 million inhabitants, more than 300 tribes, beautiful geography, rich in mineral resources.”

Pulido-Escandell enlightened on the cultural ties that existed between Cuba and Africa, especially Nigeria, adding that the Cuban culture has its roots in African especially the southern part of Nigeria.

According to her, the legacy of drums in Cuban music was fundamental as it was not possible to play Cuban music without some kind of rhythm associated to Nigerian drums.

“The Cuban culture came up from two main sources which were from Spanish and African roots, the southern part of Nigeria made very significant contributions to what is known as Cuban way of life.

“The most visible is the Yoruba legacy in Cuba. Also in the aspect of religion, a lot of Cubans are followers of African religion, they believe in Olodumare which is known in Cuba today as “Afrocuban religion,” she said.

She noted that Cuba and Nigeria had a lot in common like similar weather, cuisines and the processes of their preparation.

“There are so many potentialities in the area of culture, this is something the Cubans can learn from Nigeria, regardless of the numerous aspects of Nigerian culture Cubans have inherited.

“I believe that the process of acculturation between the two countries will strengthen understanding and peace between the two countries.

“I want to seize this opportunity to encourage improved bilateral relationships and collaborations between Cubans and Nigerians.

She said these collaborations could be in the area of music, culture, health, education, tourism, arts and crafts production, to ensure the economy of the countries were boosted.

“Already, we have a lot in common, but more can be done to give room for cultural integration and boost both countries’ economy.

“From the Cuban embassy in Nigeria, it is important for us to continue to reinforce the existing relationship between the two countries,” she said.





“Together we can do a lot of things together, I also call on Nigerians to visit Cuba for some tourism experience,” she said.