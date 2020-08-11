The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has promoted 62 senior officers who participated in the 2019 promotion exercises conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

In a statement signed by the Deputy Controller-General of Corrections in charge of Human Resources on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure said the release of the promotion was a sequel to the approval of Civil Defence Correction Fire and Immigration services Board (CDCFIB) meeting of 16th July 2020 and signed by the Secretary of the Board, Mal. Alhassan S. Yakmut, NPoM in a letter No. CDCFIB/NPS/D/S/CORR/505/Vol./144.

According to the statement, the affected officers include twenty-five (25) Controllers of Corrections who were promoted to the rank Assistant Controller-General of Corrections and thirty-seven (37) from the rank of Deputy Controllers of Corrections to Controllers of Corrections.

The statement further stated that out of the 25 newly promoted Assistant-Controllers General 22 are General Duty officers, 1 Medical Doctor, 1 Veterinary Doctor and 1 Nurse, while of the 37 newly promoted Controller of Corrections were 27 are General Duty officers, 3 Medical Doctors, 1 Public Health, 3 Pharmacists, 1 Caterer and 3 Nurses.

The Controller General of Correction, Ja’afaru Ahmed fcimc congratulates the affected officers and enjoined them to be more committed to their responsibilities.

