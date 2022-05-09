Nigerian consumers becoming increasingly aware of the poundo potato’s benefits —LWM’s boss

THE management of Lamb Weston/Meijer (LWM Nigeria Ltd) has expressed delight at the increasing acceptance of poundo potato, by the Nigerian consumers and the immense benefits it has for them.

Speaking at a media briefing held recently in Lagos, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Victor Nwachukwu, stated the increasing acceptance of the company’s poundo potato bears eloquent testimony to the fact that the offering is getting wider acceptance among Nigerians.

“We are pleased with the initial reception of the ‘orange pack of Irish Potato goodness’ and the increasing awareness among discerning Nigerian consumers about the value that Lamb Weston Poundo Potato brings to their everyday health and convenience needs,” said Nwachukwu.

Describing potato as a super food, Nwachukwu expressed his delight that the company’s Poundo Potato, had, since its introduction, continued to offer its valued customers and consumers more options of enjoying potato meals in addition to the boiled or fried versions they are accustomed to for many years.

He added that the company’s poundo potato offers a healthy option to Nigerians, desirous of light swallow, to combine with their favourite soups.

According to him, the Lamb Weston/Meijer, one of the world’s largest producers and processors of potato products, has its products sold in over 100 countries, around the world, and has added Nigeria to its portfolio since 2017.





He boasted that Poundo Potato presents Nigerians, desirous of a light swallow meal, a healthier, tastier, and very convenient option.

“Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, Vitamins B6 & C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus; among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato,” he said.

The LWM’s boss stated further that one of the high points of the company’s Poundo Potato offering is its unique orange pack, which makes it distinctive on the supermarket shelves.

“Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, as a light swallow meal, has also seen its versatility tested by Nigerian consumers who have used it to make many other popular meals such as mashed potatoes, hot cereal (with hot water, milk, and sugar) or in pies (with meat and or vegetable),” he added.

