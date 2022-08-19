Nigerian community contributing positively to Canada- Envoy

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria James Christoff says the Nigerian community in Canada is taking up its own place and really contributing in all aspects: economically, culturally, politically and socially in Canada.

Christoff stated this when he paid a visit to The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

The High Commissioner said the visit became necessary because of the growing and impressive Nigerian diaspora population in Canada and the need to collectively harness and channel the good energy to the benefit of both countries.

According to the envoy, “I look forward to working with the NIDCOM Boss over the coming months to really bring light to a very important part of Canada’s overall culture bearing in mind that Canada is an immigrants country “.He was also full of commendations for Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry

Responding, the NIDCOM Boss said there is a huge diaspora population in Canada making Nigeria proud in all endeavours, and they are also actively involved in investments and projects back in Nigeria.

She said the commission has put some programmes in places such as the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit, the National Diaspora Day, the Diaspora Investment Trust fund, the Diaspora Housing program, and Diaspora Data Mapping, among others to see how they can engage with Diasporans, especially the younger generation to contribute and give back to the country.

The conversation also touched on the recent killings of two Nigerians who were guards at a nightclub in Canada, the Ambassador said the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

